Tuesday
April 14
Armenia Deputy PM on results of location tracking to discover COVID-19 cases
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The highly discussed location tracking app helps automatically locates the circle of people who have had contact with a person with coronavirus. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan stated while presenting the draft of the government decision on extending the regime of state of emergency for another 30 days (until May 14) in parliament today.

“Currently, the location tracking app has helped locate a circle of 3,029 people who might have to become self-isolated. All those people have been contacted, yet the names of these 3,000 people weren’t found in the lists of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention. However, these 3,000 people may be infected with the virus in the course of 14 days,” Avinyan said, adding that there have already been many analyses on the information obtained through the locati.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
