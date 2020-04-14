News
Tuesday
April 14
News
Politico: US Senate launches investigation into COVID-19 causes
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Senate's main oversight committee is launching a comprehensive investigation into the occurrence of the coronavirus, as well as the response to it, Politico reported referring to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson.

According to Johnson, his committee is "going to conduct oversight on this thing in its entirety."

He listed some elements of the investigation: Why the national stockpile wasn't "better prepared," why pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices are manufactured overseas, the World Health Organization's response to the virus and how the virus spread in the first place.

At the same time, it is unclear how thoroughly the role of US President Donald Trump will be investigated, since Johnson and other Republicans, who constitute the majority in the Senate, are mainly concentrated on China and WHO.

"Where did this all start from? Was this transferred animal to human? Was this from a lab in China? Might have been the best of intentions trying to come up with the different cures, with the different therapies for the coronavirus in general," Johnson said, echoing some conservative theories. "We need to know what role WHO might have had in trying to cover this thing up."

According to him, the Senate also needs to know what role WHO could play in trying to hide what is happening.

The head of the Senate committee added that he had instructed Senator Rick Scott to lead the WHO investigation.
