News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.52
EUR
531.3
RUB
6.61
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19
30-year-old Armenian dies in Moscow, parents test positive for COVID-19
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

On April 12, a 30-year-old Armenian man died in Moscow, and one of his friends told Armenian News-NEWS.am that it is assumed that he was infected with COVID-19.

“He hadn’t gotten tested for COVID-19 before his death. He had a fever for three to four days, but after his death, his parents got tested and were tested positive for the virus. He probably also had the virus. This will be confirmed after the death certificate is issued,” the friend said and informed that the man was an Armenian citizen of the Russian Federation and had no chronic disease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Embassy: Georgian government launches Armenian version of website created for combating coronavirus
The Embassy of Armenia in Georgia has reported that...
 Poland to begin easing coronavirus curbs
As of Tuesday, Poland had reported 7,049 confirmed cases...
 Armenia Embassy in Georgia calls on Armenian truck drivers to follow rules
Those who violate the procedure will be fined in...
 Armenian minister presents procedure for applying for 9th social support measure
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Zaruhi Batoyan has presented...
 Iran Parliament Speaker recovers from COVID-19
The Iranian Parliament has started its open session...
 Armenia PM convenes consultation to sum up results of social support measures
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos