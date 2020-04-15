EC voices criteria for lifting restrictions amid COVID-19

The European Commission (EC) has put forward a European roadmap to phase-out the containment measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, EC newsroom reported.
The statement runs as follows:
While recognising the specificities of each country, the European roadmap establishes the following key principles:
• Timing is essential. Deciding that the time has cometo begin to relax confinement should be based on these criteria:
o Epidemiological criteria showing that the spread of the disease has significantly decreased and stabilised for a sustained period.
o Sufficient health system capacity, for example taking into account the occupation rate for intensive care units, the availability of health care workers and medical material.
o Appropriate monitoring capacity, including large-scale testing capacity to quickly detect and isolate infected individuals, as well as tracking and tracing capacity.
• We need a European approach. While timing and modalities for lifting containment measures differ between Member States, we need a common framework that is based on:
o Science with public health at its centre, while acknowledging that ending restrictive measures involves balancing public health benefits with social and economic impacts.
o Coordination between Member States, to avoid negative effects. This is a matter of common European interest.
o Respect and solidarity. This is essentialfor both health and socio-economic aspects. At a minimum, Member States should notify each other and the Commission in due time before they lift measures and take into account their views.
• Phasing-out confinement requires accompanying measures, including:
o Gathering harmonised data and developing a robust system of reporting and contact tracing, including with digital tools that fully respect data privacy;
o Expanding testing capacity and harmonising testing methodologies. The Commission – in consultation with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control – has adopted Guidelines today on different coronavirus tests and their performance;
o Increasing the capacity and resilience of national health care systems, in particular to address the predicted rise in infections after lifting restrictive measures;
o Continuing to reinforce medical and personal protective equipment capacities.
o Developing safe and effective treatments and medicines, as well as developing and fast-tracking the introduction of a vaccine to put an end to the coronavirus.
By the way, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called a donors conference for May 4 to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, in particular to raise funding for vaccine development.