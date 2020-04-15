News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
EC voices criteria for lifting restrictions amid COVID-19
EC voices criteria for lifting restrictions amid COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Commission (EC) has put forward a European roadmap to phase-out the containment measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, EC newsroom reported.

The statement runs as follows:

While recognising the specificities of each country, the European roadmap establishes the following key principles:

            •           Timing is essential. Deciding that the time has cometo begin to relax confinement should be based on these criteria:

o   Epidemiological criteria showing that the spread of the disease has significantly decreased and stabilised for a sustained period.

o   Sufficient health system capacity, for example taking into account the occupation rate for intensive care units, the availability of health care workers and medical material.

o   Appropriate monitoring capacity, including large-scale testing capacity to quickly detect and isolate infected individuals, as well as tracking and tracing capacity.

            •           We need a European approach. While timing and modalities for lifting containment measures differ between Member States, we need a common framework that is based on:

o   Science with public health at its centre, while acknowledging that ending restrictive measures involves balancing public health benefits with social and economic impacts.

o   Coordination between Member States, to avoid negative effects. This is a matter of common European interest.

o   Respect and solidarity. This is essentialfor both health and socio-economic aspects. At a minimum, Member States should notify each other and the Commission in due time before they lift measures and take into account their views.

            •           Phasing-out confinement requires accompanying measures, including:

o   Gathering harmonised data and developing a robust system of reporting and contact tracing, including with digital tools that fully respect data privacy;

o   Expanding testing capacity and harmonising testing methodologies. The Commission – in consultation with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control – has adopted Guidelines today on different coronavirus tests and their performance;

o   Increasing the capacity and resilience of national health care systems, in particular to address the predicted rise in infections after lifting restrictive measures;

o   Continuing to reinforce medical and personal protective equipment capacities.

o   Developing safe and effective treatments and medicines, as well as developing and fast-tracking the introduction of a vaccine to put an end to the coronavirus.

By the way, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called a donors conference for May 4 to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, in particular to raise funding for vaccine development.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
State Minister: 2 COVID-19 patients in Artsakh recover
“Additional disinfection work will be carried out where necessary…
 Armenia PM holds discussion on new measures for providing social and economic assistance
The officials also presented new ideas for providing social and...
 Bill Gates says Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’
“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis…
 US intelligence agencies investigate likelihood of COVID-19 originate in Wuhan lab
“There’s a lot of rumour and speculation in a wide variety of media…
 Armenia PM on reopening of factories amid coronavirus
Marukyan particularly asked the Prime Minister to...
 EU says US decision to suspend WHO funding is unjustified
“Deeply regret U.S. decision to suspend funding to WHO…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos