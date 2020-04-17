News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 18
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.96
EUR
523.45
RUB
6.52
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian education minister conducts online session with university rectors
Armenian education minister conducts online session with university rectors
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan today conducted an online session with the board of rectors of Armenian universities and posted the following on his Facebook page:

“During the session, the rectors and I discussed issues related to the online teaching process, organizing the final certification and exams period online, the financial situation of universities, tuition fees and other issues.

The rectors stated that the problems with organizing online teaching are mainly solved, and preparations for organizing the certification process online are over. In my turn, I expressed willingness to help solve the current issues facing Armenian universities.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: We have to live with the coronavirus
The coronavirus will remain, and we will have...
 Georgian-Armenian doctor and wife spending honeymoon at hotel where there are isolated COVID-19 patients
The couple recently got married and are actually...
 Karabakh lifts restrictions on freedom of movement in three villages
Based on the new decision, the temporary restrictions on...
 7 family members of doctor with COVID-19 isolated in Artsakh
The doctor with COVID-19 works at the...
 Armenia senior citizens recover from COVID-19, checked out of medical center
Two patients with COVID-19, an 83-year-old and a...
 Armenia Commandant's Office for state of emergency: Not all Armenians' return can be ensured immediately
As you know, on April 6, 7 and 12, citizens of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos