My step: PM Pashinyan will not be called to meeting of committee on investigation of April escalation

The parliamentary committee to investigate the events and circumstances of the April escalation in 2016 does not see the need to call on the PM, said committee’s chair, My Step ruling bloc MP Andranik Kocharyan.
According to him, PM was not a representative of the government in 2016 and does not bear any responsibility for decisions made then
When Pashinyan was an MP from the opposition, he said that the April escalation was provoked by Russia and that some conspiratorial agreement was allegedly reached in those days.