News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.52
EUR
524.89
RUB
6.49
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Opposition Bright Armenia parliamentary faction: PM does not have competent team
Opposition Bright Armenia parliamentary faction: PM does not have competent team
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The leak of the footage of the live broadcast preparations proved that the Prime Minister does not have a competent team, Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction, said this during the traditional briefing in the National Assembly on Monday.

"The leak of the footage leads us to our previous conviction that the government does not have enough capacity to protect sensitive information for citizens," Marukyan added, in particular.

He also noted that there is nothing unusual in that footage, and everyone has such footage. "The problem is that there isn’t that competent team that will not let it come out."

To note, the off-air footage of PM Nikol Pashinyan preparing for his live broadcast had appeared on the Internet, and his spokesperson and the state-funded Public Television have made mutual accusations in this regard.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM spokesperson: I am not going to resign
Mane Gevorgyan spoke to Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Media Advocate: We urge Armenia PM to publicize names of news outlets, journalists who received money
Pashinyan baselessly labels journalists and media community at large…
 Large-scale attacks have begun in Armenia against authorities, as per parliament vice speaker
According to Simonyan, these attacks are connected with the actions that take place both inside and outside the National Assembly…
 Newspaper: Scandal brews ahead of Armenian Genocide anniversary
What did PM Pashinyan instruct?...
 Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Sargsyan say at parliament April 2016 war inquiry committee?
Details from the closed session…
 Armenian 3rd president: The time comes and I am ready to answer all the questions
“I applied to the commission to hold the session with my participation after the end of the state of emergency…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos