Opposition Bright Armenia parliamentary faction: PM does not have competent team

YEREVAN. – The leak of the footage of the live broadcast preparations proved that the Prime Minister does not have a competent team, Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction, said this during the traditional briefing in the National Assembly on Monday.
"The leak of the footage leads us to our previous conviction that the government does not have enough capacity to protect sensitive information for citizens," Marukyan added, in particular.
He also noted that there is nothing unusual in that footage, and everyone has such footage. "The problem is that there isn’t that competent team that will not let it come out."
To note, the off-air footage of PM Nikol Pashinyan preparing for his live broadcast had appeared on the Internet, and his spokesperson and the state-funded Public Television have made mutual accusations in this regard.