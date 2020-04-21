US assistance to fight against COVID-19 in Armenia has increased, Ambassador Tracy says

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told the Voice of America that the US assistance to the fight against the coronavirus in Armenia has increased.
The ambassador said that in addition to the previously mentioned $1.1 million, a decision was made to allocate another $600,000 to Armenia.
As per Tracy, this assistance will be directed to support the work of the CVID-19 diagnostic labs, support the Armenian government programs aimed at identifying the scope of people infected with the coronavirus, and some other technical work.
The diplomat also noted that in addition to the aforesaid $1.7 million in support, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and they have provided food to 1,000 families in Shirak Province that are needy and have elderly so that they do not have to go to the stores.