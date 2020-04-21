Lavrov: Russia hopes trials against joint ventures with Armenia will be settled

Russia hopes the trials in Armenia regarding joint ventures, including the South Caucasus Railway, will be settled, TASS reported referring to Russian FM Sergei Lavrov.
According to him, ‘difficult situations’ have developed with several Russian companies. “I hope that we will regulate all these issues to reach mutual satisfaction,” he said.
As the source noted, the relations between Russian Railways and the Armenian authorities escalated after the searches and criminal cases that Yerevan opened against the South Caucasus Railway (SCR). Searches were conducted in the SCR office in Armenia in 2018 within the case of non-payment of taxes for $ 19 thousand. The company responded by saying that the investigation was biased. According to the information on the RTVI TV channel, seven cases have been filed against SCR. SCR considers the claims unfounded.