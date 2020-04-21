Armenian FM to Lavrov: Concessions are impossible at cost of Artsakh security

Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan spoke about the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the Karabakh settlement.

Earlier, Russian FM spoke about the documents that mean "reaching a settlement based on a phased approach, assuming in the first phase the solution of more urgent problems, the liberation of a number of territories around Nagorno-Karabakh, and the unblocking of transport, economic and other communications."

Armenian FM said he was familiar with his counterpart’s statement. Mnatsakanyan noted that the government and the PM were more than transparent for the two years. He recalled that the phased option was discussed in 2014 and 2016, and they are unacceptable to the Armenian parties.

“Since 2018, discussions have been held on the parties' approaches to individual elements. The option of 2014 is not on the conference table,” he said noting that they spoke about their positions and noted that the priority is the security of the Artsakh people.

“As for the territories, the Armenian parties cannot even suggest a revision, jeopardizing the security of the people of Artsakh,” he noted.

The FM noted that the realization of the principle of self-determination - which means a free expression of will without any restrictions- is also the priority.

“A peaceful settlement is possible through compromises. There were no and will not be unilateral concessions. The Armenian side will not have such an approach that involves a violation of security and the creation of threats to the Artsakh people. Moreover, the threat is existential. The compromise should be proportionate,” he said.

The FM recalled that Armenia is participating in the negotiations and bears its part of the responsibility, but it does not have a mandate from the people of Artsakh.

“Elections have been held recently in Artsakh, and new authorities have been formed after competitive democratic elections. Over the past two years, the Armenian authorities have worked closely with the Artsakh authorities, and work continues with the new authorities, and there is already dialogue with them. No decision can be made without the Artsakh people.”

The FM also noted that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement.

“The Armenian side will decisively defend the security of the people. Therefore, a solution can be achieved only by peaceful means. We remain committed to this approach,” he added.

“Yesterday there was a video conference with the co-chairs. Today it is planned to hold a conference with the participation of all parties. When our countries, our region, and the whole world are focused on the fight against coronavirus, our task is to ensure compliance with the ceasefire, to eliminate risks. We worked and will work in this direction,” the FM concluded.