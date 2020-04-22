Armenia parliament majority member: Russia FM Lavrov presented his perception

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani side views Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a territory, we, the Armenian side, consider it as security, and security is not subject to concessions. Armenia’s parliament majority My Step faction member Ruben Rubinyan, who is also Chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, stated this in a talk with journalists in parliament on Wednesday, referring to the statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.
When asked whether this means that Lavrov's statement is not true, Rubinyan answered. "I am telling the truth, and Armenia’s Foreign Minister said the truth yesterday."
To a journalist's remark that perhaps the Armenian side demand clarification as to why the Russian side makes such statement which, according to the Armenian side, is a lie, Rubinyan said. "First of all, the Armenian side said what it said. The Armenian side presented the situation and its positions, and the Russian Foreign Minister presented his position, or his perception. I think that if necessary, our possible actions, or the lack or the type of actions, will be decided at the Foreign Ministry."
Asked whether Lavrov's statement can be considered as Russia's support to Azerbaijan, Rubinyan responded. "The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are mainly balanced in their positions. There may be different interpretations as to why this or that statement is being made.”
The Armenian parliament majority member also touched upon the content of the Karabakh peace talks. "There is no document on the negotiating table. It has been repeatedly stated at the highest level that no document is being discussed. But, for example, it has been said for years that there are negotiation principles and elements, they are generally discussing how the parties imagine, or perceive those elements.”
And to a journalist's remark that the Armenian side says there is no document, whereas Lavrov says there is, Ruben Rubinyan said as follows, in particular: "I am telling the truth, I am making a reference to Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; he presented the situation and the position of the Republic of Armenia more than clear and simple yesterday."