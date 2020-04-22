Armenia regional governor reports 47 COVID-19 cases in one of province's towns

Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan today went live on Facebook and reported that there are 47 coronavirus cases in the province, 12 of which are employees of a hospital and one is a doctor.
He added that there are 9 confirmed coronavirus cases at a polyclinic and that 2 of the patients is a doctor. “There is still a problem with finding the source in Vardenis. The polyclinic in Vardenis is closed, but the contacts of the polyclinic’s doctors have reported that residents can call the hotline of the polyclinic in case of need. “If necessary, citizens with COVID-19 will be transferred to Martuni Medical Center,” Sanosyan emphasized.