News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Iranian FM reacts to Trump's order to shoot down Iran’s warships
Iranian FM reacts to Trump's order to shoot down Iran’s warships
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to a statement by US president Donald Trump that he had instructed to shoot down Iranian warships chasing American ships.

“The US military is hit by over 5000 #covid19 infections. @realdonaldtrump should attend to their needs, not engage in threats cheered on by Saddam's terrorists. Also, US forces have no business 7,000 miles away from home, provoking our sailors off our OWN Persian Gulf shores,” he tweeted. 

Earlier, Donald Trump said he had instructed to destroy Iranian warships chasing American ships.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump instructs to destroy Iranian warships
“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea...
 Iran’s FM: Presence of foreign forces in region is main reason for escalation of tension
Commenting on the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the extension of the existing arms embargo against Iran…
 Iran’s defense minister says US presence in Gulf region threatens regional security
“The Americans have come from across the world to the Persian Gulf…
 Khamenei: Western democracy not giving peace and salvation to humanity
Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader referred to the...
 Rouhani urges IMF not to succumb to US pressure
“We have not asked for anything from the IMF in the past 50 years…
 Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region
“We consider the US moves volatilizing the region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos