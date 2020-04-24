Candidates for Aurora 2020 Award announced

During an online discussion organized by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on Friday the Chairman of the Selection Committee, Lord Ara Darzi presented the names of candidates for the Aurora 2020 Prize.
They became: Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman from Somalia, who fought for women's rights, Angelique Namaika from Congo, who organized assistance to refugees, including 22.5 thousand women, Sophie Beau and Klaus Vogel, the SOS organization they founded helped 30 thousand refugees in the Mediterranean, Sakina Yaqubi from Afghanistan, who helped 16 million Afghans and Pakistanis, mostly women, get an education.