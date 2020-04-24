News
Armenia FM: We bow are heads, but we are not keeping silent
Armenia FM: We bow are heads, but we are not keeping silent
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

During a live online interview held as part of the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) INSTALIVE series, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan declared the following: “We bow our heads, but we are not keeping silent.”

“In reality, we Armenians must feel that we are winners. They wanted to annihilate us 105 years ago. We are standing firmly on our feet. We succeeded in defending our identity and establishing a state and a strong Diaspora, and this is our response to the criminals,” he said.

The minister stated that there are 4-5 generations of descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors and that justice has yet to be restored. “This means that the wound is very deep. For us Armenians and other nations, it is extremely important to disallow repetition of genocide. The young generation needs to understand that strengthening of the state means protection from such encroachments. Armenia continues its efforts at the national and international levels in order to prevent genocides and mass crimes. It is necessary to identify the symptoms in the early stage that lead to genocide,” the minister stated.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan recalled that genocide prevention has been one of the major parts of Armenia’s foreign policy for the past 22 years and that the country is still fighting against denial and unlawfulness.
