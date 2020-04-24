News
Armenian Assembly welcomes ex-Vice President Biden’s unequivocal affirmation of Armenian Genocide
Armenian Assembly welcomes ex-Vice President Biden’s unequivocal affirmation of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Today, the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) welcomed former Senator and Vice President Joe Biden’s statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Armenian Assembly reported

Biden’s statement read in part, “Today we remember the atrocities faced by the Armenian people in the Metz Yeghern — the Armenian Genocide…During my years in the Senate, I was proud to lead efforts to recognize the genocide against the Armenian people…I stand today with all Armenians and the Armenian-American community, which has contributed so much to our nation, in remembering and honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide.”

Today’s statement represents a culmination of Biden’s decades-strong track record in support genocide affirmation, especially while serving in the United States Senate. It also builds on his letter to the Assembly in the Fall of 2019. On the occasion of the Armenian Assembly’s National Gala honoring Armenian American Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Biden’s letter read: “The United States must reaffirm, once and for all, our record on the Armenian Genocide.” “We must never forget or remain silent about this horrific and systematic campaign of extermination…If we do not fully acknowledge, commemorate, and teach our children about genocide, the words “never again” lose their meaning…Failing to remember or acknowledge the fact of a genocide only paves the way for future mass atrocities.”
