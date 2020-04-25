News
Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Hoyer Statement on 105th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide:

“I join in observing the 105th anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide, which led to the deaths of more than 1.5 million people over four years. This first genocide of the twentieth century began with the persecution of writers, clergy, teachers, political figures, physicians, and intellectuals and later saw massacres and death marches on a horrific scale. For Armenian Americans, this is a day of somber remembrance, one of mourning and somber reflection. For descendants of survivors, is a time to recall family members lost and communities destroyed.

“I was proud to bring a resolution to the House Floor in October recognizing the Armenian Genocide, which passed the House with strong bipartisan support. With the Senate also taking action, it marked the first time in history that both chambers of Congress passed resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide. America has a special responsibility to ensure that the memory of this genocide is preserved so future generations will not forget what happened and that the horrors of that period will never again be repeated, just as we remember the evils of the Nazis later in the century, who drew lessons from the Armenian Genocide when perpetrating their own.    “The Democratic-led House will continue to call out racism, intolerance, and injustice wherever it occurs, and we will continue to fight for policies that preserve our country as a beacon of hope and a welcoming place for those seeking freedom, safety, and a better life in our century.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
