Tribute at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to continue until morning
Tribute at Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to continue until morning
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


This year’s special commemorative events in Yerevan on the 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide ended with the "Night of Remembrance" event, which started late in the evening. The memorial concert started at 10pm at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Along with the concert, a virtual march started. Since the morning, people from Armenia, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the Diaspora have sent their names and surnames to the symbolic 1915 SMS number (from the Diaspora: 00 374 33 19 15 00). The names of all of them are displayed on the 12 pillars of the memorial. As of 11pm, 852,341 names were received to participate in the virtual march.

The colors of the light show are also symbolic: the spilled red blood of the innocent victims of the Genocide, and the purple of the forget-me-not flower.

Although the Armenian Genocide Memorial was closed to the public this year—due to the COVID-19 situation—and solely several senior officials laid flowers there, like every year, many flowers were laid at the Eternal Flame, as the government had bought 105,000 flowers from greenhouses.

The concert will end at 6am.
This text available in   Հայերեն
