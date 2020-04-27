Armenia Deputy PM has video call with World Bank representatives

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today had a video call with newly appointed Vice-President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde and outgoing vice-president Cyril Muller.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the initiative to hold a video call, stated that the World Bank remains one of Armenia’s key partners and highly appreciated the partnership with the World Bank, especially in the current period. Grigoryan also congratulated Anna Bjerde on her appointment and wished her success.
The Armenian side introduced the officials of the World Bank to the Armenian government’s measures for neutralization of the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and stated that the government continuously makes reforms with the advice of the World Bank.
Muller highly appreciated the government’s actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and neutralize the consequences, and Anna Bjerde stated that the World Bank is willing to continue its support to the government in this major stage.