Armenia deputy governor: COVID-19 patient from Goris is 68-year-old woman, 30 are isolated

Deputy Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia Narek Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the person infected with COVID-19 is a 68-year-old woman and that the circle of contacts has been ascertained.
“At this moment, about 30 people are isolated at a hotel in Goris, and 12 of them work at Goris Medical Center. They all tested negative today,” Babayan said.
As reported earlier, Goris has reported the first coronavirus case. The infected patient is a schoolteacher from Goris who returned from Yerevan a couple of days ago and has been transported to Yerevan.