Armenia plane detained in Russia

The "Boylernaya" Telegram channel, citing its source in Russian law enforcement agencies, reported that on April 25, the Federal Security Service officers, together with the customs service, seized a consignment of smuggled cigarettes at the Krasnodar airport, according to Novye Izvestia.
Forty tons, or 2,700 boxes, of cigarettes with Armenian excise duty labels were confiscated from a plane, and the latter’s flight had originated from Yerevan. The approximate market value of this cargo is more than 300 million rubles.
According to Boylernaya, the detained plane was en route from Armenia to Afghanistan with planned stopovers in Krasnodar and Dushanbe.
According to the Telegram channel, the plane, with all its contents, will remain in Krasnodar during the investigation.