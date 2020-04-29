News
Wednesday
April 29
News
Wednesday
April 29
Government will not try to review state budget expenditures at its discretion, Armenia official assures
Government will not try to review state budget expenditures at its discretion, Armenia official assures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government will not try to review the state budget expenditures at its discretion. The Minister of Finance, Atom Janjughazyan, said this during Wednesday’s National Assembly special sitting debates—in the second reading—on the bill on making amendments and additions to the law on the state budget for 2020.

According to the Minister, not only loans, but also tax revenues are needed to ensure the state's expenses. Therefore, as Janjughazyan mentioned, all tax liabilities shall be collected in full so that the state can help those who need it.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
