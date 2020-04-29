Government will not try to review state budget expenditures at its discretion, Armenia official assures

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government will not try to review the state budget expenditures at its discretion. The Minister of Finance, Atom Janjughazyan, said this during Wednesday’s National Assembly special sitting debates—in the second reading—on the bill on making amendments and additions to the law on the state budget for 2020.
According to the Minister, not only loans, but also tax revenues are needed to ensure the state's expenses. Therefore, as Janjughazyan mentioned, all tax liabilities shall be collected in full so that the state can help those who need it.