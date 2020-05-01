News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach
Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

The creation of additional hotbeds for the Iran-US tension doesn’t contribute to the strengthening of security in the region in any way. This is what Head of the Department of Iranian Studies at Yerevan State University, Candidate of Sciences Vardan Voskanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to wait for a direct clash or local military conflict between the two countries. Yes, there is still tension between the US and Iran even during the coronavirus pandemic, but this first and foremost concerns the rhetoric of the top officials of both countries,” the analyst said.

According to him, Iran is under US sanctions and has to overcome additional difficulties due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Today, the parties need to combine efforts to combat the pandemic by showing a humanitarian approach, but Washington’s actions don’t correspond to this approach. If the US weakens sanctions, this may become a positive impetus for Tehran,” Vardan Voskanyan stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pompeo says the US will do everything to prevent Iran from buying armored vehicles from Russia or China
"This is a bad place that the world finds itself in, and your listeners should know President Trump...
 Any US infringement of Iran territorial waters will draw tough response
“The Americans have certainly experienced this [in the past] that they will receive a harder slap…
 Iran President: Persian Gulf is called neither 'New York' or 'Washington'
The Persian Gulf belongs to the Iranian nation and has...
 Iran President blames US for tightening sanctions during pandemic
In his turn, Ramaphosa also emphasized that...
 NYT: Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved a plan according to which the US…
 Iran will target US warships if they threaten vessels, IRGC says
"We have instructed our military units at sea that if a floating or combat unit from the Navy wants to endanger the security…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos