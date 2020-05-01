Armenian analyst: US actions against Tehran don't correspond to humanitarian approach

The creation of additional hotbeds for the Iran-US tension doesn’t contribute to the strengthening of security in the region in any way. This is what Head of the Department of Iranian Studies at Yerevan State University, Candidate of Sciences Vardan Voskanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to wait for a direct clash or local military conflict between the two countries. Yes, there is still tension between the US and Iran even during the coronavirus pandemic, but this first and foremost concerns the rhetoric of the top officials of both countries,” the analyst said.

According to him, Iran is under US sanctions and has to overcome additional difficulties due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“Today, the parties need to combine efforts to combat the pandemic by showing a humanitarian approach, but Washington’s actions don’t correspond to this approach. If the US weakens sanctions, this may become a positive impetus for Tehran,” Vardan Voskanyan stated.