Pompeo says shots fired by North Korea likely 'accidental'

Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely 'accidental,' Reuters reported referring to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.
“We think those are accidental. South Koreans did return fire. So far as we can tell, there was no loss of life on either side,” Pompeo said on ABC This Week.
He also very restrainedly commented on the state of health of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
It looks like Chairman Kim is alive and well.”
“We know there have been other extended periods of timewhere Chairman Kim’s been out of public view as well, so it’s not unprecedented,” Pompeo said.
South Korea reported on the shooting in the demilitarized zone from North Korea. There are no casualties as a result of the incident.