Central Electoral Commission: There will not be video surveillance cameras in all Armenia polling stations

YEREVAN. – If a referendum to amend one article of the Constitution were held in Armenia, the majority of polling stations would be equipped with video surveillance cameras. Tigran Mukuchyan, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), said this at Monday’s sitting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.
But Mukuchyan admitted that it would be impossible to provide all the polling stations with such cameras, as then serious technical problems would arise. The head of the CEC noted that they will be able to provide a corresponding connection only for 92-93% of polling stations. He explained that it is technically very difficult to ensure such connection in remote settlements.
He recalled, however, that in addition to political parties, there are many NGOs in Armenia, noting that the latter are able to send their proxies to those remote polling stations to ensure the legitimacy of the voting process.