News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.28
EUR
520.74
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Central Electoral Commission: There will not be video surveillance cameras in all Armenia polling stations
Central Electoral Commission: There will not be video surveillance cameras in all Armenia polling stations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – If a referendum to amend one article of the Constitution were held in Armenia, the majority of polling stations would be equipped with video surveillance cameras. Tigran Mukuchyan, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), said this at Monday’s sitting of the parliamentary Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs.

But Mukuchyan admitted that it would be impossible to provide all the polling stations with such cameras, as then serious technical problems would arise. The head of the CEC noted that they will be able to provide a corresponding connection only for 92-93% of polling stations. He explained that it is technically very difficult to ensure such connection in remote settlements.

He recalled, however, that in addition to political parties, there are many NGOs in Armenia, noting that the latter are able to send their proxies to those remote polling stations to ensure the legitimacy of the voting process.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CEC chief: In case of snap elections, campaign in Armenia should last not 14 but 28 days
As the separate conditions set out in the Electoral Code are not fully clarified, processes are emerging that need to be implemented over a longer period of time…
 Armenia Deputy PM presents scenarios of situation regarding COVID-19 in May
If Armenia succeeds in keeping the...
 Employee of bank's branch in Armenian city tests positive for coronavirus
The Bank’s Public Relations Officer Narek Asatryan told...
 Asian Development Outlook 2020: Growth in Armenia is projected to slow to 2.2% in 2020 because of COVID-19
The report particularly noted that the growth in the region is expected to slow sharply to 2.2%…
 OSCE monitoring exercises suspended due to coronavirus
Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, has issued a statement…
 Armenia Central Electoral Commission issues statement
Regarding the establishment of a state of emergency in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos