Armenia FM: Russian natural gas price one of issues on bilateral agenda
Armenia FM: Russian natural gas price one of issues on bilateral agenda
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The price of natural gas is one of the issues on the agenda with the Russian Federation, and Russia and Armenia are still holding talks over the issue in order to find mutually acceptable solutions. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in response to deputies’ questions during a discussion on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2018 and 2019 held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly today.

The minister stressed that the Russian Federation is a strategic partner and ally and the agenda, which has been shaped throughout decades, includes various issues, starting from elemental issues and ending with issues related to security systems. According to the minister, the fact that there are issues that can be solved goes to show that the countries are working, but the fact that there are issues that can’t be solved goes to show that there are serious problems.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
