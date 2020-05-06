News
Dollar rise continues in Armenia
Dollar rise continues in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.97/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 1.30 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 519.80 (down by AMD 1.58), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 596.49 (down by AMD 1.61), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.48 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 228.56, AMD 26,335.71 and AMD 11,792.22, respectively.
