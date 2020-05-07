US to extend Iraq’s permit to import electricity from Iran for 120 days

The United States welcomes Iraqi PM Kadhimi’s new government, and support to extend its permission to import electricity from Iran for 120 days, State Department press service reported.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Secretary Pompeo welcomed Prime Minister Kadhimi’s new government, which was confirmed by the Council of Representatives. They discussed the urgent hard work ahead for the Iraqi government, implementing reforms, addressing COVID-19, and fighting corruption. In support of the new government the United States will move forward with a 120-day electricity waiver as a display of our desire to help provide the right conditions for success. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the upcoming U.S.-Iraq strategic dialogue and how they look forward to working together to provide the Iraqi people the prosperity and security they deserve," the statement said.

On April 27, the United States announced that it would extend for 30 days an exception to Iraq for sanctions for the purchase of energy from Iran. In December 2018 and in March 2019, the US already decided to withdraw Iraq from the sanctions restricting the purchase of energy from Iran for 90 days.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly stated that Baghdad so far has no alternative to replace gas imports from Iran.

As reported earlier, the Iraqi parliament has approved the composition of the government, which was proposed by PM candidate Mustafa al-Kazemi.