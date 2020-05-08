Armenia defense minister on COVID-19 situation in army: We have both infected, isolated people

YEREVAN. – We have both infected and isolated people in the army. Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.
"We also have staff at the risky age who are home," he added. "It is a huge decline in isolations and self-isolations. I think there will be less in connection with the [warm] weather. There is nothing risky. We have almost no such case among conscripts, too. And complications due to pneumonia are so rare that it's even embarrassing to talk [about them]. ”
When asked how many COVID-19 cases have been registered in the Armed Forces, the Minister answered. "Mostly it is the military units near Yerevan and of the former hotbeds. It is two dozen, and we have only three complications; not risky, not even moderate."