Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 79 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.
Overall, 3,392 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Monday morning.
A total of 32,561 tests—971 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 1,970 people—an increase by 42 in one day—are currently being treated.
According to the latest data, 1,359 COVID-19 patients—34 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 46 others—an increase by one—have died in Armenia from the disease.
Two more persons who were diagnosed with the coronavirus have died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 17 such cases in the country.