Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh on COVID-19 patients and hotbeds

It is safe to say that all the hotbeds of the coronavirus in Artsakh are extinct. This is what Minister of State of Artsakh, Commandant for the emergency situation Grigory Martirosyan said during a news conference today.

“Currently, there are six cases from a conditional hotbed. The patients are from the New Verinshen and New Brajur villages of Shahumyan region, and there is only one hotbed since all the patients are linked to one source, and out of those six patients, four are from the New Verinshen village and are part of one family, another two are from New Brajur, but from different families,” he said, stating that the circles of their contacts have already been ascertained.

According to the Commandant, restrictions have been set in both villages and will last for two weeks.

Currently, there are 14 people infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh.