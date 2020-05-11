News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.02
EUR
526.21
RUB
6.59
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh on COVID-19 patients and hotbeds
Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh on COVID-19 patients and hotbeds
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society


It is safe to say that all the hotbeds of the coronavirus in Artsakh are extinct. This is what Minister of State of Artsakh, Commandant for the emergency situation Grigory Martirosyan said during a news conference today.

“Currently, there are six cases from a conditional hotbed. The patients are from the New Verinshen and New Brajur villages of Shahumyan region, and there is only one hotbed since all the patients are linked to one source, and out of those six patients, four are from the New Verinshen village and are part of one family, another two are from New Brajur, but from different families,” he said, stating that the circles of their contacts have already been ascertained.

According to the Commandant, restrictions have been set in both villages and will last for two weeks.

Currently, there are 14 people infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Emergency situation in Karabakh extended for another 30 days
He also noted that all the hotbeds of COVID-19 infection in Karabakh are extinct...
 Georgia authorities have global plan for tourism
Tourists visiting Georgia will spend their...
 European Commission warns EU member states over COVID-19 possible second wave
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 4 million cases have been recorded worldwide...
 Artsakh state minister: 360 Karabakh residents tested for COVID-19
“Tomorrow we may likely receive the test results of people who contacted the infected...
 Kosovo PM self-isolates over suspected COVID-19
The country has reported 28 COVID-19 deaths and 884 confirmed cases...
 Russia PM's spokesperson on Mishustin's health
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, who...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos