Turkey to introduce restrictions for all tourists after COVID-19 pandemic
Turkey to introduce restrictions for all tourists after COVID-19 pandemic
Region:Turkey
Theme: Society

Turkey will introduce new restrictions for foreign tourists, thus no traveler can enter the country without a certificate on the negative COVID-19 test, said minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Ersoy.

Thus, according to the minister, the authorities will oblige all foreigners and local citizens returning from abroad to undergo testing for COVID-19 at the country's airports, Lenta reported.

Since June, the health ministry has been organizing the work of special labs that will check passengers for the presence of the virus at the main airports in Turkey.

Ersoy noted that testing will be carried out before passing through passport control and will take no more than two to three minutes. Each passenger will get the results in five or six hours, and if it turns out to be positive, then he will immediately be isolated while his contacts are being established.

Earlier in May, Turkey announced it is not going to close borders for tourists in the summer of 2020 despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
