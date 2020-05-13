2 officers detained in connection with Armenian soldier’s death

Along the lines of the investigation of the criminal case on the death of conscript, Private Sasun Margaryan, Lieutenant H.H. has been detained on suspicion of committing acts of violence against subordinates.
Also, conscript, Junior Sergeant G.S. has been detained on suspicion of committing acts of violence against subordinates, violating the code of conduct of servicemen's relations, and, in the absence of subordinate relations between them, negligently causing the serviceman to commit suicide.
The investigation of the criminal case continues.
On May 10, Private Sasun Margaryan, a conscript, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his chest at the area near the firing position of his military unit.