Petition calling on Ukraine to recognize Armenian Genocide posted on President's website

A petition appealing to the President of Ukraine to recognize the Armenian Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire has been posted on the official website of the President, reports AnalitikaUA.net.

The petition reads as follows:

“Dear Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, I appeal to you to support the entire Armenian people in the century-long struggle for truth and historical justice.

Persecution, oppression and mass murder of entire peoples on racial, religious or any other grounds is a crime against humanity that has no statute of limitations. Such actions must be adequately assessed by the entire civilized world in order to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

This issue is far above all political interests - it is about the values ​​on which future generations will be educated, on which security, well-being and the very opportunity to feel free for billions of people will depend. I am convinced that such guidelines are close to the entire Ukrainian people and to you personally.

That is why I urge you to provide all necessary support at the state level to recognize the mass extermination of Armenians in 1915-1922 in the Ottoman Empire as an act of genocide against the Armenian people and to establish April 24 as a day of remembrance for the victims of these tragic events.

Sincerely,

Petrosyan Suren Martynovych, head of the public organization "Mons Pius""