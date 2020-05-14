News
Armenia MFA: Lithuania sends 10,600 face shields
Armenia MFA: Lithuania sends 10,600 face shields
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has posted the following on its Facebook page:

“On April 22, the Government of Lithuania decided to allocate a total of EUR 100,000 worth of medical accessories produced by Lithuanian companies to help four Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia combat the coronavirus.

On May 14, on behalf of the Government of Lithuania, Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė transmitted to Deputy Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Avet Adonts 10,600 face shields (3,000 for medical personnel, 7,600 for other specialists providing outdoor or non-medical services) transported to Armenia via a Lithuanian military plane.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia highly appreciates the support and friendly act of its colleagues in the shared battle against the pandemic.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
