Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,044 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 4,044 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Friday 11am, a total of 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Overall, 4,044 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Friday morning.

A total of 37,476 tests—1,451 in the past day—have been conducted so far, and 2,304 people—an increase by 86 in one day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 1,666 COVID-19 patients—94 people in the past day—have recovered thus far, whereas 52 others—an increase by three—have died in Armenia from the disease.

One more person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus has died of other illnesses. There are now a total of 22 such cases in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
