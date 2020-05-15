News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.89
EUR
527.41
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
If Turkey recognizes Genocide, it will be good for itself in first place, Armenia President says
If Turkey recognizes Genocide, it will be good for itself in first place, Armenia President says
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The problem with the denial of Armenian Genocide is that it has not been recognized by Turkey. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian stated about this in an interview with Strategic News Global of India via video link.

When asked how he assesses the fact that Turkey denies the Armenian Genocide, what is being done to recognize the genocide so that the same thing does not happen again, the President of Armenia stated that he will single out a few points, in this regard, and the first of which he will call strength. He said if you admit your mistakes, you are strong.

The second point, Sarkissian said, will be called truth and justice. He said 1.5 million people were killed in the former Ottoman Empire, those people lived there for thousands of years, and Armenians were not newcomers there. He asked where their culture remained, and added that there is history and the world has recognized it.

The Armenian President noted that if one day Turkey officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide, it will be good for the people of Turkey and the latter in the first place, and it is important to recognize history and have tolerance.

Sarkissian said Armenians lost 1.5 million people in 1915, and added that according to simple mathematical calculations, if it were not for that, the Armenians of the whole world—who are about 10 million today and 3 million of whom live in Armenia—would have be 20-25 million today. He stressed that this is not just about the death of 1.5 million Armenians, but the loss of generations, of people who were not born.

Armen Sarkissian noted that Armenians have always been associated with various cultures, they have been at the crossroads of civilizations, they are the first Christian country in the world, and they have suffered a lot, which, as per the President of Armenia, has made them a strong and surviving people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
EU ambassador says crimes against Armenian people in Ottoman Empire must not be forgotten
Crimes against the Armenian people should not be forgotten...
 Petition calling on Ukraine to recognize Armenian Genocide posted on President's website
A petition asking the President of Ukraine to recognize the...
 Hayk Demoyan: Source materials about Armenian Genocide turned to ashes in a matter of hours
Former director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute of the...
 Harut Sassounian: Libya interim government recognizes the Armenian Genocide once again
While this recognition may surprise many people because there is hardly a single Armenian living in Libya...
 Geoffrey Robertson: UK Foreign Office privately admitted killing Armenians in 1915 was genocide, but cannot say so
“Because, in this case, Turkey is “neuralgic…
 International recognition of the Armenian Genocide remains the main issue on the MFA agenda, FM assures
It is a step towards the prevention of such crimes against humanity, since 'an unpunished crime can be repeated...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos