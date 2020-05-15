If Turkey recognizes Genocide, it will be good for itself in first place, Armenia President says

The problem with the denial of Armenian Genocide is that it has not been recognized by Turkey. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian stated about this in an interview with Strategic News Global of India via video link.

When asked how he assesses the fact that Turkey denies the Armenian Genocide, what is being done to recognize the genocide so that the same thing does not happen again, the President of Armenia stated that he will single out a few points, in this regard, and the first of which he will call strength. He said if you admit your mistakes, you are strong.

The second point, Sarkissian said, will be called truth and justice. He said 1.5 million people were killed in the former Ottoman Empire, those people lived there for thousands of years, and Armenians were not newcomers there. He asked where their culture remained, and added that there is history and the world has recognized it.

The Armenian President noted that if one day Turkey officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide, it will be good for the people of Turkey and the latter in the first place, and it is important to recognize history and have tolerance.

Sarkissian said Armenians lost 1.5 million people in 1915, and added that according to simple mathematical calculations, if it were not for that, the Armenians of the whole world—who are about 10 million today and 3 million of whom live in Armenia—would have be 20-25 million today. He stressed that this is not just about the death of 1.5 million Armenians, but the loss of generations, of people who were not born.

Armen Sarkissian noted that Armenians have always been associated with various cultures, they have been at the crossroads of civilizations, they are the first Christian country in the world, and they have suffered a lot, which, as per the President of Armenia, has made them a strong and surviving people.