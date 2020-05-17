News
Sunday
May 17
News
Armenia embassy diplomat meets with senior adviser to Iran minister of energy
Armenia embassy diplomat meets with senior adviser to Iran minister of energy
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

TEHRAN. – Rudik Yaralyan, a diplomat from the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia had a meeting with Mohammad Ali Farahnakian, Senior Advisor of the Iranian Minister of Energy, the embassy informed on Facebook.

“The meeting took place following the prior accordance between Artashes Toumanian, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Iran and Reza Ardakanian, the Iranian Minister of Energy and Co-chair of the Joint Commission between Armenia and Iran.

During the meeting the two sides discussed the issues related to the spheres of energy and economy, they also pointed out to more activate the projects related to the Joint Commission,” the embassy added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
