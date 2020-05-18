News
Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria continues delivering supplies to Aleppo medical facilities
Armenia humanitarian mission to Syria continues delivering supplies to Aleppo medical facilities
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia's medical group carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria continues delivering medical and other necessary supplies to the military hospital and other medical facilities in Aleppo. This was reported by the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise of Armenia.

The heads of the medical centers have expressed their gratitude to the Armenian specialists.

The director of the Aleppo Military Hospital, General Fayez al-Ayubi , praised the joint efforts of Armenian and Syrian doctors and their unwavering commitment to the work, and thanked Armenia’s humanitarian group for its continued support.

#հումանիտարառաքելություն Մայիսի 18-ին, Հայաստանի Հումանիտար առաքելություն իրականացնող բժշկական խումբը` Հալեպում...

Опубликовано Հումանիտար Ականազերծման և Փորձագիտական Կենտրոն ՊՈԱԿ Понедельник, 18 мая 2020 г.
