Term of task force for fight against hate propaganda in Armenia extended
Term of task force for fight against hate propaganda in Armenia extended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The coronavirus pandemic has somewhat slowed down the work of the task force set up to consider the legislative reforms for the fight against hate propaganda in Armenia. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Sargis Khandanyan said during a discussion on the extension of the term of powers of the task force held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly today.

The participants of the session accepted the deputy’s proposal to extend the term of powers of the task force until December 31, 2020.
Հայերեն and Русский
