Wednesday
May 20
US Ambassador has good news for Armenia
US Ambassador has good news for Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On May 21 at 4 p.m. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy will conduct a Facebook Q&A session on US assistance to Armenia and the US-Armenia cooperation during the crisis linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tomorrow on May 21 at 16:00 we invite you to join our LIVE online talk with U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy here on our Facebook page to discuss U.S. assistance to Armenia and U.S.-Armenia cooperation during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. The Ambassador has great news for Armenia to share with you! Mark your calendars, and if you have any questions for the Ambassador on this topic, leave them in the comments below and come back tomorrow to hear from the top U.S. diplomat in Armenia!” the Facebook post reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
