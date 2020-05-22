News
Friday
May 22
News
Friday
May 22
Armenia PM speaks at oath taking ceremony of Karabakh President-elect
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Mrs. Anna Hakobyan attended the oath taking ceremony of President-elect of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan held during a special parliamentary session in Shushi.

Among other attendees were outgoing President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan; leader of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, His Holiness Pargev; Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan; parliamentarians of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as public and political figures.

After the ceremony, the Prime Minister and Mrs. Hakobyan attended a reception during which Prime Mnister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a speech.
