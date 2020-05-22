OSCE Secretary General expresses hope US will change its mind to withdraw from Open Skies treaty

OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger is concerned about the US intention to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty.
"Concerned about US statement to withdraw from #OpenSkies Treaty. Would be regrettable if withdrawal becomes reality: Hope US reconsiders. Treaty is one of the pillars of security crucial for sustaining peace & stability in Europe. Walking away undermines our security," he tweeted.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced Washington’s intention to withdraw from the treaty. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington would reconsider its decision, if Russia demonstrates a return to full compliance with this confidence-building treaty.
