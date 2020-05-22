News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.99
EUR
524.94
RUB
6.71
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
OSCE Secretary General expresses hope US will change its mind to withdraw from Open Skies treaty
OSCE Secretary General expresses hope US will change its mind to withdraw from Open Skies treaty
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger is concerned about the US intention to withdraw from the Open Skies treaty.

"Concerned about US statement to withdraw from #OpenSkies Treaty. Would be regrettable if withdrawal becomes reality: Hope US reconsiders. Treaty is one of the pillars of security crucial for sustaining peace & stability in Europe. Walking away undermines our security," he tweeted.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced Washington’s intention to withdraw from the treaty. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Washington would reconsider its decision, if Russia demonstrates a return to full compliance with this confidence-building treaty.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos