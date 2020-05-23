Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyers' appeal is assigned to judge

YEREVAN. – The lawyers’ appeal on the precautionary measure in the case of the second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, has been assigned to Judge Armen Danielyan. Aram Orbelyan, one of Kocharyan’s attorneys, stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As reported earlier, Robert Kocharyan's legal defense had filed an appeal of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction’s decision to deny the motions to commute the former president's current precautionary measure of detention.