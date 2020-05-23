Scientists create perfect bionic eye

Researchers have long been trying to recreate various bionic parts of the human body.
Not so long ago, scientists managed to create an artificial eye. And the new bionic eye can even surpasses the human eye, Planet Today reported.
The bionic eye, developed by a group of scientists at the University of Hong Kong, works nearly the same way as the real one.
Of course, the design is not yet autonomous, but researchers are working on this issue. Theoretically, the image that the bionic eye can transmit may be of a higher resolution than that of the real eye.