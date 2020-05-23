Artsakh MFA: Activities to protect Artsakh interests in Germany are legal and will be permanent

The legitimate interests of the people of Artsakh in Germany are protected by an organization that is registered and operates in full compliance with the legislation of the host country, Artsakh MFA said in a statement.

"Among the goals of the organization, worth mentioning, are informing the German society about Artsakh, as well as establishing cooperation in various fields between the peoples of the two countries. The activity on the protection of the interests of the people of Artsakh in Germany is transparent and legal and will be continued.

We are convinced that international cooperation based on the principle of the universality of human rights and justice is a key element in maintaining peace and security, promoting democracy and human rights, as well as creating conditions for the economic prosperity of the world and Europe, in particular.

Consistent efforts will be exerted to expand the geography of cooperation of Artsakh and to further improve the efficiency of the activities on representing the interests of its people in various states, taking into account the specifics of the legislation of the host country," the statement noted.