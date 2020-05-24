Armenian human rights activist: Defective practice of beating being revived in Armenia

Human rights activist Ruben Melikyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“In relation to the prima facie torture of the person being kept at the police station in Kajaran, a criminal case should be immediately instituted as an absolutely necessary (but not satisfactory) response of the State, and there shouldn’t just be an official investigation or preparation of a report.
Years ago, the longstanding efforts of the active citizens of Armenia helped fundamentally do away with the defective practice of beating by police officers, and now, that defective practice is being revived in front of our eyes, and the ruling political party is fully responsible for this. We’re not going to allow this.”