Armenian parliamentary committee holding closed session

The Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly of Armenia is holding a closed session, which was proposed by the Committee’s chair, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, who put the issue to a vote.
There is only one issue on the agenda, and that is the resignation of head of the Higher Qualification Committee Smbat Gogyan due to his statements on plagiarism.
According to Gogyan, one of the reasons for his resignation is that there are obvious traces of plagiarism in the doctoral thesis of the acting head of the Armenian State University of Economics and translations from other academic works and that, in this situation, the rector continues to head the University thanks to ties and patronage.
Among other participants of the session will be Smbat Gogyan, as well as Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Grisha Tamrazyan, who is considered the patron of the acting rector.