News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483
EUR
526.57
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia opposition MP: Anti-Armenian statement posted on German Federal Foreign Office's website
Armenia opposition MP: Anti-Armenian statement posted on German Federal Foreign Office's website
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“I regret to inform that the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, which is a major partner of Armenia in the European Union and a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, has posted on its official website a statement that stands out with anti-Armenian statements.

In particular, in this statement, the Federal Foreign Office states the following in regard to citizens of Germany who wish to travel: “Travelers whose passports contain visas and / or entry stamps from the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" will not be issued a visa for entering Azerbaijan. In principle, this regulation also applies if Azerbaijani authorities are informed of trips to Nagorno-Karabakh or the surrounding Azerbaijani areas occupied by Armenian armed forces. Violations of the ban on entry to Nagorno-Karabakh can also result in fines and imprisonment, which may be enforced by the Azerbaijani security authorities in the form of extradition requests to third countries.”

I believe this statement isn’t in the interests of the partnership between Armenia and Germany, doesn’t conform with the logic of the talks underway within the scope of the OSCE and needs to be clarified.

I demand that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia give a clarification regarding this statement and provide information on the work that is being done to recall this statement and why this statement is made by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany (Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group).”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Parliament Speaker holds phone talks with OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President
The interlocutors exchanged views on the...
 Ararat Mirzoyan: There can't be solution to Karabakh issue without consent of Armenia and Artsakh
The parliamentary speakers’ meeting continued with an...
 Russian and Azerbaijani FMs discuss Karabakh settlement
The mutual attitude was confirmed to further strengthen the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership...
 Azerbaijani FM holds video conference with co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group
The parties discussed the current state of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process...
 President-elect: Karabakh was reunited with Motherland 28 years ago on this day (PHOTOS)
With the liberation of Berdzor…
 PM: Some want Armenian representatives to feel constrained at negotiating table
"Why do they want to do this...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos