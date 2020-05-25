Armenia opposition MP: Anti-Armenian statement posted on German Federal Foreign Office's website

Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“I regret to inform that the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, which is a major partner of Armenia in the European Union and a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, has posted on its official website a statement that stands out with anti-Armenian statements.

In particular, in this statement, the Federal Foreign Office states the following in regard to citizens of Germany who wish to travel: “Travelers whose passports contain visas and / or entry stamps from the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" will not be issued a visa for entering Azerbaijan. In principle, this regulation also applies if Azerbaijani authorities are informed of trips to Nagorno-Karabakh or the surrounding Azerbaijani areas occupied by Armenian armed forces. Violations of the ban on entry to Nagorno-Karabakh can also result in fines and imprisonment, which may be enforced by the Azerbaijani security authorities in the form of extradition requests to third countries.”

I believe this statement isn’t in the interests of the partnership between Armenia and Germany, doesn’t conform with the logic of the talks underway within the scope of the OSCE and needs to be clarified.

I demand that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia give a clarification regarding this statement and provide information on the work that is being done to recall this statement and why this statement is made by the Federal Foreign Office of Germany (Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group).”