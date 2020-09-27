News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh President addresses population
Karabakh President addresses population
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan has addressed the people with the following message:

“Dear compatriots,

Early this morning, the enemy started shelling actively along the entire length of the line of contact and in the direction of several peaceful settlements. We call on the population to protect themselves and be calm.

A short while ago, I met our first volunteers. I assure you that our armed forces are strong at their positions, and the response will be adequate. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the situation and will be held responsible for each casualty.

This is a battle for life or death, and we are accepting this as a nation and will achieve victory as a nation.

Nobody should be in despair when hearing about victims, casualties or injured persons. They have declared a war, and a war is what they will get. We need to honor the homeland and the generations.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos