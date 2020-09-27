Karabakh President addresses population

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Haroutyunyan has addressed the people with the following message:

“Dear compatriots,

Early this morning, the enemy started shelling actively along the entire length of the line of contact and in the direction of several peaceful settlements. We call on the population to protect themselves and be calm.

A short while ago, I met our first volunteers. I assure you that our armed forces are strong at their positions, and the response will be adequate. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the situation and will be held responsible for each casualty.

This is a battle for life or death, and we are accepting this as a nation and will achieve victory as a nation.

Nobody should be in despair when hearing about victims, casualties or injured persons. They have declared a war, and a war is what they will get. We need to honor the homeland and the generations.”